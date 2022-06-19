ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Community Career Fair to be held June 23 at Active Adult Center

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIJ2L_0gFiWZHl00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development has partnered with Cullman Economic Development Agency to sponsor a Community Career Fair which will be held at the Active Adult Center (formerly the Donald E. Green Senior Center) on Thursday, June 23 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wallace State students are invited to the fair and anyone actively seeking employment is welcome to attend. Employers with open positions can also register for an opportunity to find an employee with the skills to meet their needs.

Some of the employers who have already registered are:

  • North Alabama Fabricating Co. (NAFCO)
  • LP Building Solutions
  • HomTex, Inc.
  • Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Chick-fil-A Cullman
  • Cardington Yutaka Technologies – Alabama
  • Guthrie’s of Cullman
  • USA Healthcare – Alabama, LLC
  • Huntsville Police Department
  • USA Healthcare Falkville
  • Huntsville Police Communications
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • Virgil B Fowler Insurance Agency
  • Sonic Drive-In
  • Marshall Hospitality
  • CCCDD Inc.
  • Cullman Army Recruiting
  • Action Environmental

The Alabama Community College System, along with Wallace State and the City Economic Development Office, worked together to plan and fund this event. It is recommended that people bring their resumes, come prepared to conduct an onsite interview and dress in business casual clothes.

The Center for Career and Workforce Development Director Jamie Blackmon stated, “We are very excited to partner in hosting this event! Several local employers need qualified candidates to fill their open positions. I hope this event serves as a place to connect job seekers and employers. We will also have multiple giveaways for those who participate in this event.”

Individual Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaacHLwIZuFZr_RbI0bBSYeJ_aDkh3xOKo0cb1TMz2hmBuwA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Employer Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTItUYbYU3uB4Zw029q6B6L6ZwKVY8vs8DbgPeofG64rlUkQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information, please contact Jamie.Blackmon@wallacestate.edu or 256-352-8461.

The Active Adult Center is located at 1625 Cleveland Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

North Alabama Agriplex’s Heritage Skills Camp beginning at the end of June

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will be hosting a special Heritage Skills Camp next week from Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The camp’s teachers are a lineup of who’s who amongst the Cullman area arts and crafts community. Woodworking will be instructed by local craftsman Leldon Maxcy while Katie Westmoreland will share her expertise on birdhouse gourds. Additional classes will be taught by Geraldine Hendrix on beginning quilting and Markus Doering will be leading the class on campfire cooking. As the years go by, more and more heritage skills are lost along...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Distinguished Young Women program presents showcase and announces 2023 winner

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Former Junior Miss Program, now Distinguished Young Women held a showcase at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on Saturday, June 18 to present the class of 2023 and select the new Distinguished Young Woman to represent Cullman County in the Alabama DYW Program in Montgomery next year. Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. The program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 780,000 young women and more than $116 million...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Math Team state champions recognized at Wednesday Cullman County Board of Education meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – The State Championship winning Hanceville Math Team Cullman was recognized at the County Board of Education meeting last Wednesday. Members of the team include Luke Brown, Brady Cleek, Ivan Conway, Logan Lisle, Jessica Marshall, Dalton Pirkle and A.J. Stevens. Math Team sponsors are Katie Brewer, Phamie Brown and Dana Lisle. Also recognized at the meeting was Kristi Barnette, the 2022 Air and Space Forces Association Tennessee Valley Chapter 335 Teacher of the Year. The board approved the transfers of Wesley Black from the assistant principal to Probationary Principal at West Point High School (WPHS) and Shanda Garner from the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional welcomes Neurologist Muhammad Siddiqi, MD to medical group

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional is excited to welcome Neurologist Muhammad Salman Siddiqi, MD, to Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Siddiqi completed his internship and residency in Neurology from the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio and his fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. With over 31 years of experience, Dr. Siddiqi looks forward to providing high quality neurological care for the community. Dr. Siddiqi will provide evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for a range of neurological disorders including: Memory disorder/DementiaHeadacheSeizure disordersStrokeMultiple sclerosisMyasthenia gravis VertigoDizziness/syncopeUnsteady gait/balance issuesParkinson’s diseaseNeuropath Dr. Siddiqi will see patients in the hospital’s new Comprehensive Neurology Care Clinic when it opens later this year. Until then, Dr. Siddiqi will temporarily see patients in the Cullman Regional Multispecialty clinic located in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 330 (1948 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, AL, 35058). To schedule an appointment with Dr. Siddiqi, call 256-903-0300. For more information about Dr. Siddiqi or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at https://cullmanregionalmedicalgroup.com/.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

State Delegation gives informational update at Community Luncheon

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Community Luncheon on June 17 at Stonebridge Farms to bring an update on important issues to the community with the State Delegation of Senator Garlan Gudger, Representative Randall Shedd, Representative Corey Harbison and Representative Tim Wadsworth. The event was presented by State Farm Insurance Agent Shirley Quattlebaum who presented their Neighborhood Assist grant check of $25,000 to the Link of Cullman County. For their 100th anniversary on June 7, State Farm awarded 100 grants. Executive Director Melissa Betts got the application in for the grant in the first 55 minutes...
The Cullman Tribune

Colony Senior Center celebrates Juneteenth holiday

COLONY, Ala. – Kizzie Mongomery Leeth, “Aunt Kiz” to many in her community, was born into slavery in Blount County in 1861 to slave parents. As a child, the family moved to Colony in Cullman County. Outliving her first husband, Henry Malcom, she remarried to William Leeth. Between the two marriages, she was mother to 13 children. A well-respected and beloved midwife to countless families throughout Colony, Bremen, Arkedelphia, Gamble, Stout Mountain and beyond, she is said to have never lost a baby. Aunt Kiz passed in 1956, a free woman. On Friday, Aunt Kiz’s great-granddaughter, Catherine Minnitt, and many others celebrated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Town Council looking for interest in farmers market

WEST POINT, Ala. – West Point Town Council met on Monday evening and voted to surplus the old park playground equipment and donate it to a school, church or municipality where it may be needed. The new playground equipment will arrive around the end of July. Brandy Shannon and José Mendez stopped by the meeting to introduce themselves to the council and talk about their business West Point Nutrition. They have been open for two months across from J&D Tires and have already been involved in town activities like the recent Day in the Park and have received support from many...
WEST POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Recruiting#Family Restaurants#Wallace State#Cullman Usa Healthcare
The Cullman Tribune

Zoning Board approves Main Ave./8th St. N.E. variance contingent on City Council’s upcoming vote

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals met on Monday evening with all members present and one item on the agenda. The variance request for the property where the Factory Dance Productions was previously housed, and two residential homes sat was for rear setbacks and parking space requirements. The property is located on the southwest corner of Main Avenue NE and 8th Street N.E., a busy thoroughfare to both Cullman High School and Cullman Middle School during school session and for trucking industries in the area. Lynsey Todd, proprietor of Monograms Plus since 2018 when longtime...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden Airport Authority, Alabama National Guard, City of Gadsden Announce Runway Expansion

Gadsden Airport Authority, Alabama National Guard, City of Gadsden announce runway expansion. At its recent, regular monthly meeting, the Gadsden Airport Authority, along with the Alabama National Guard, announced its intention to expand and strengthen the runway at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport to a length of 11,000 feet. The...
The Cullman Tribune

Oktoberfest committee accepting nominations for 2022 Burgermeister

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Burgermeister is a tradition at Cullman Oktoberfest dating back to the beginning of the festival. The Burgermeister is nominated each year by the community and voted on by the Oktoberfest committee. Each year, the selected Burgermeister is honored and acts as the host of the festival. Oktoberfest is one the biggest annual festivals in Cullman featuring live music, historic walking tours, pumpkin patches, wiener dog races, 5K and 10K runs, the Miss Oktoberfest pageant and more. The Burgermeister’s duties include tapping the keg at the opening ceremony, emceeing the event and presenting awards; however, the job as...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
doppleronline.ca

Former Huntsville mayor and HHS principal suffers stroke

On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Restoring Women Outreach in search of property to expand services

CULLMAN, Ala. – Restoring Women Outreach is a 12-step residential sober living program that currently houses 26 residents that have struggled with addiction. The program was established in 2011 to provide direction to the women whose lives have been damaged by substance abuse disorders. It has five houses in use that were donated by the late Dorothy Frady. The ladies come to the program in a variety of different ways, some through the court system and others brought by family members. They are required to participate in various classes in order to graduate the program. The women must attain employment and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sportsman Lake Yard Sale draws hundreds of shoppers Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. – In search of good deals on just about every item one can imagine, hundreds of people from Cullman and surrounding areas visited Sportsman Lake’s Summer Yard Sale on Saturday. Vendors stretched all over the former campsites and beyond filling the pavilions and nearly every inch of the park. Many sellers were pleased with the turnout and touted a successful, profitable day. While looking for new hats for himself and his young son, Scotty Hornsby said, “They got a lot to pick from and the prices ain’t bad neither. I like that Trump one and that one with the rebel...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

$4 Million Project Coming to Etowah County

The Etowah County Commission announced in their Tuesday morning meeting that a $4 Million project is coming to the area to fully resurface the Appalachian Highway. The major thoroughfare, which is eight miles in length, will be resurfaced all the way from Highway 411 to Highway 278. According to State...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Town Council approves renovation of community center

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Town Council met on Tuesday evening to discuss various improvement projects for the town. The town allocated $16,105.00 of American Rescue Plan Funds to begin improvements on the community center including remodeling the floor and toilets. The town has hired Southeast Concrete Solutions based in Hartselle to complete the renovations. The company has previously renovated Albertville town hall and a municipal building in Gadsden. The estimated completion time is within seven days after starting with no foot traffic allowed in the area for 48 hours afterward. The council hopes more people will utilize the community center...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Elliot Fowler

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services for John Elliot Fowler at 9:00 a.m. on  Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Park, with Pastor Rick Davis and Dr. Ramonalynn Bethley  officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.   John Elliot Fowler of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. John was born in  Alexandria, Louisiana on July 20, 1964 to Walter C. and Patty Fowler.  John is survived by his daughter: Morgan Kathryn Fowler and Andrea Kristine Fowler of Cullman,  Alabama; grandchildren: Damian Jason “D” Fowler, Xander Elliott Fowler, Anna Kathyrn Kristine Hausler and Olliver James Felix “Ollie” Fowler; brother: Walter C. Fowler, Jr. and sister: Nancy Fowler.  John graduated from Holy Savior Menard High School, attended Louisiana Tech and graduated from Automobile School in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked for  Keystone Automobile as a manager and retired after 24 years of service.  Honoring John’s memory will be the following pallbearers: Steve Edwards, Michael Brame, Andy  Leveque, John Robert Elliott, Aldon Ryan Elliott and Hunter Leveque.  The family would like to thank John’s caregivers, Julie Sharpton, Patty Duke and Betty Shelton, for all the love and care during John’s illness.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main Street, Suite 2. Clarkston, MI, 48346. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Funding opportunities for city and county infrastructure explored during recent D.C. trip

WASHINGTON D.C. – A band of Cullman County heavyweights made their way to Washington D.C. last week to learn more about grant opportunities and funding available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November of last year. The bipartisan bill was deemed as “the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century,” by the White House. County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons, City of Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer, Cullman County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Jason Grimmett, Cullman County Commission Administrator John Bullard, Cullman Regional Airport General Manager Ben Harrison and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy