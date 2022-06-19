Community Career Fair to be held June 23 at Active Adult Center

CULLMAN, Ala. – Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development has partnered with Cullman Economic Development Agency to sponsor a Community Career Fair which will be held at the Active Adult Center (formerly the Donald E. Green Senior Center) on Thursday, June 23 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wallace State students are invited to the fair and anyone actively seeking employment is welcome to attend. Employers with open positions can also register for an opportunity to find an employee with the skills to meet their needs.

Some of the employers who have already registered are:

North Alabama Fabricating Co. (NAFCO)

LP Building Solutions

HomTex, Inc.

Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP

Cracker Barrel

Chick-fil-A Cullman

Cardington Yutaka Technologies – Alabama

Guthrie’s of Cullman

USA Healthcare – Alabama, LLC

Huntsville Police Department

USA Healthcare Falkville

Huntsville Police Communications

Domino’s Pizza

Virgil B Fowler Insurance Agency

Sonic Drive-In

Marshall Hospitality

CCCDD Inc.

Cullman Army Recruiting

Action Environmental

The Alabama Community College System, along with Wallace State and the City Economic Development Office, worked together to plan and fund this event. It is recommended that people bring their resumes, come prepared to conduct an onsite interview and dress in business casual clothes.

The Center for Career and Workforce Development Director Jamie Blackmon stated, “We are very excited to partner in hosting this event! Several local employers need qualified candidates to fill their open positions. I hope this event serves as a place to connect job seekers and employers. We will also have multiple giveaways for those who participate in this event.”

Individual Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaacHLwIZuFZr_RbI0bBSYeJ_aDkh3xOKo0cb1TMz2hmBuwA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Employer Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTItUYbYU3uB4Zw029q6B6L6ZwKVY8vs8DbgPeofG64rlUkQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information, please contact Jamie.Blackmon@wallacestate.edu or 256-352-8461.

The Active Adult Center is located at 1625 Cleveland Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055.

