Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Skyy Moore: On track for training camp

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moore (hamstring) was "still getting up to speed" at June minicamp but nonetheless took reps with both the first- and second-team offenses, Dave Skretta...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jaguars Star Unlikely To Be Ready For Training Camp

There haven't been many bright spots for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, but running back James Robinson is one of them. Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. However, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last year, it doesn't look like the 23-year-old will be back in time for training camp.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady rumors: Former NFL Pro Bowl TE insists that Bucs QB should play 'until he gets 10 Super Bowls'

Tom Brady retired in 2022, but the world didn't have to speculate over the next couple of years about if he'd unretire, because he did it a few weeks later. Now, back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 44-year-old has made it clear the competitive fire still burns hot within him, and there's no telling when he might actually hang up his cleats for good. Having already set himself up for a post-football career that includes a historically lucrative broadcasting gig, there will be no shortage of opportunities for the five-time Super Bowl MVP.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Held out of minicamp

Drake (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Drake broke his ankle in early December and had surgery a few days later, finishing with 545 total yards over 12 games in the first season of a two-year, $11 million contract. It's unclear if he'll have a role under the new coaching staff led by Josh McDaniels, but an injury guarantee on his 2022 base salary means the Raiders don't have any financial motive to release the 28-year-old running back, incentivizing them to at least give him another look once he's available for practice. It remains to be seen if Drake will be ready for the start of training camp in late July. Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) also missed minicamp, seemingly with a minor injury or as a precaution, leaving Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and rookie fourth-round pick Zamir White as the top RBs during minicamp.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Bumped down depth chart

Coach Doug Pederson has been impressed by Shenault during minicamp and OTAs, but the wideout is still likely to begin spring training as Jacksonville's No. 4 receiver, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports. Shenault had a disappointing 2021 campaign with 63 catches for 619 yards and zero touchdowns, and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall opts into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per report

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resumes rehab Tuesday

Dickerson (calf) went 2-for-2 with a double for Triple-A Memphis in its game Tuesday versus Indianapolis. Dickerson's rehab assignment hit a setback over the weekend with renewed soreness in his strained left calf, but he was only out for a couple of days. The veteran outfielder will likely need a few more rehab games, including potentially a start or two in the field, before he'd be ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA

