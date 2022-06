Some of the most famous telescopes are those which look in the visible light range to take pictures of space as the human eye would see it, like the Hubble Space Telescope, or the ones that look in the infrared wavelength to peer through clouds of dust, like the Spitzer Space Telescope or the James Webb Space Telescope. But there are other telescopes looking in different wavelengths that you might not have heard of, like NASA's NuSTAR telescope that makes observations in the X-ray wavelength.

