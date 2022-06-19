ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Letter to the Editor

scriptype.com
 3 days ago

In response to last month’s May 9 trustees meeting article on Acadia Farms zoning:. I have...

www.scriptype.com

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Summit County officials propose county-wide fiber broadband project

Summit County officials are hoping to enhance Internet access for local governments – and eventually residents - through a proposed $70 million high-speed fiber broadband network across the county. The network, called Summit Connects, would consist of a 125-mile fiber optic ring connecting Summit County and all of its...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Treasurer presents five-year forecast, board rejects ‘backpack bill’

Nordonia Hills schools Treasurer Matthew Brown outlined his five-year forecast for fiscal years 2022-26 to the board of education. He divided the district’s revenue into four categories: property taxes (70.8%), state aid and reimbursements (15.2%), other revenues (13.7%) and other financing sources (.12%). Residential and commercial real estate are...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sagamore Hills Township, OH
City
Sagamore Hills, OH
City
Macedonia, OH
Summit County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Second round of Cuyahoga County property tax bills in the mail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Property tax bills for the second half of 2021 are in the mail. Cuyahoga County’s Treasury Department says it has mailed the bills to over 200,000 county residents. The deadline to pay without penalty is July 14. In person using the cashier station or self-pay...
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank set to take next step Tuesday

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank is expected Tuesday to enter into a subgrant agreement that will allow county commissioners to officially contribute up to $500,000 toward demolition and cleanup of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield. The State of Ohio has agreed to pay $4 million toward the estimated...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadia Farms
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
Morning Journal

Sheffield Village: Mercy Health opens new location

Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 20

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 20. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Spraying For Mosquitos Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton begins its first round of mosquito spraying Monday in the northwest quadrant. Canton City Public Health says the spraying takes place between 9 p.m. and midnight each day, unless it’s raining or too windy. Residents with respiratory...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine announces Pilot Program for improving resident's transportation services in four area counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make public transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio, will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

West Branch Lake has 'bacteria contamination advisory'

If you're traveling to Portage County for a little summer fun, don't plan on taking a dip in the lake early this week. The West Branch State Park lake is currently under a bacteria contamination advisory and that could pose some health risks. The lake has been under a bacteria...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy