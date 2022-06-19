Letter to the Editor

PARMA, Ohio -- Food insecurity continues to plague Cuyahoga County seniors. Not only does Cleveland rank third in older adult poverty among all major U.S. cities, but recent American Community Survey data reveals that Cuyahoga County has the largest number of seniors in the state living in poverty. That’s why...
Summit County officials are hoping to enhance Internet access for local governments – and eventually residents - through a proposed $70 million high-speed fiber broadband network across the county. The network, called Summit Connects, would consist of a 125-mile fiber optic ring connecting Summit County and all of its...
Nordonia Hills schools Treasurer Matthew Brown outlined his five-year forecast for fiscal years 2022-26 to the board of education. He divided the district’s revenue into four categories: property taxes (70.8%), state aid and reimbursements (15.2%), other revenues (13.7%) and other financing sources (.12%). Residential and commercial real estate are...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Property tax bills for the second half of 2021 are in the mail. Cuyahoga County’s Treasury Department says it has mailed the bills to over 200,000 county residents. The deadline to pay without penalty is July 14. In person using the cashier station or self-pay...
While fewer people were on the roads over the past two years due to social distancing and remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic woes have gradually returned in Northeast Ohio. But an Akron-area traffic report found that while some roads have seen “severe” congestion, most of the traffic in...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — 200,000 Cuyahoga County residents will head to their mailboxes to find a bill from the county. Property tax bills were sent out to residents with a Thursday, July 14, 2022 deadline to pay.
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank is expected Tuesday to enter into a subgrant agreement that will allow county commissioners to officially contribute up to $500,000 toward demolition and cleanup of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield. The State of Ohio has agreed to pay $4 million toward the estimated...
A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 20. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton begins its first round of mosquito spraying Monday in the northwest quadrant. Canton City Public Health says the spraying takes place between 9 p.m. and midnight each day, unless it’s raining or too windy. Residents with respiratory...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walgreens Health Corners — offering free health and wellness services to eligible Ohio Medicaid members — will be added to five Northeast Ohio Walgreen locations this summer, the company announced Tuesday. The move marks a new collaboration between Walgreens Health and Buckeye Health Plan,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make public transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio, will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio BMV pilot program that offers kiosks for renewing and printing vehicle registrations and license-plate stickers is now permanent and expanding, with several new locations added across Northeast Ohio. The “Ohio BMV Express” kiosks were introduced in October and have since become very popular, said...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Juneteenth is in its second year as a federally-recognized holiday. While a lot of federal and state workers will be off, it will be a workday for a lot of workers at private employers. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day Major General Gordon Granger informed...
If you're traveling to Portage County for a little summer fun, don't plan on taking a dip in the lake early this week. The West Branch State Park lake is currently under a bacteria contamination advisory and that could pose some health risks. The lake has been under a bacteria...
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
