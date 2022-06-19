ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

Florida passenger abandons burning yacht in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.

The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.

The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

JCShep
3d ago

Thankfully the passengers, especially the dogs, were all able to get out/off the boat by jumping overboard. Freak things like this are why any dog who goes boating with any of our friends/family, must all be wearing a life jacket at all times. This can/does mean difference of life and death. Not only do they have life jackets on, they're also attached to a "long line", that one of us has control over. Trust me when I say the combo has saved them in the past. To bad most humans either don't care, or aren't smart enough to make sure their animals are also protected, in life jackets, etc.

Mother Fuqer
3d ago

the headline is ridiculous come on 1st not that Capitan going down with the ship 2 not the owner 3 not the lender who the owner now owes big time lol

Joe Devlin
3d ago

good idea to um abandon ship. I mean if not then when?

