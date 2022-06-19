Crash in Fremont County leaves 3 injured and 2 dead

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Fremont County Saturday evening resulted in three people being injured and two teenagers passing from their injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash at around 7:38 p.m. that occurred on I-29 N near mile marker 16 The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger lost control and struck a 2020 Jeep Wrangler. Both vehicles rolled as a result of the collision. The Dodge Charger came to rest on its roof in the east ditch and the Wrangler came to rest upright in a field.

The Dodge Charger contained driver Rodelio Martinez, 26, who was not injured in the crash.

The Jeep Wrangler contained a driver and four passengers, all were completely ejected or partially ejected from the vehicle.

The Wrangler contained driver Garrett Grossman, 20, who was injured and passenger Hannah Devitt, 18, who was injured. Three minors were in the Wrangler as well. A 15-year-old female who was injured and a 14-year-old male and 16-year-old female who passed away at the scene. Law enforcement said none of the minors were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

All persons with injuries were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The Iowa State Patrol believes alcohol played a factor in this crash, but the case remains under investigation.

