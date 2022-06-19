ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smith urges participation in Marshall Community Cares Week

By Jeff Jenkins
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are going to be active on the Marshall University campus in Huntington this week in Marshall’s Community Cares Week. Marshall President Brad Smith said the projects planned will freshen up the campus. “You can join your...

wvmetronews.com

WSAZ

Boone Memorial Hospital becomes Boone Memorial Health

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Boone Memorial Hospital will now be known as Boone Memorial Health. While, the building will still function as a hospital and emergency facility, the new name reflects the effort to improve the community’s health and disease prevention. Leaders of Boone Memorial Health have also...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marshall, Huntington media icon Dave Wellman dies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ucwv.edu

UC Selected as One of Nine Swing Spots

To celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday, the WV Department of Tourism picked nine of the “most Instagramable spots across West Virginia” to place handcrafted, larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings. One of the nine spots selected was the University of Charleston’s campus, where visitors can enjoy a gorgeous view...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

New cannabis dispensary to open next to Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University. The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue. Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone Memorial Health to expand rural health care in WV

MADISON, WV (WOWK) — For years, one of the biggest challenges in West Virginia has been getting adequate medical care to people in rural parts of the state. On Monday, one health care organization took a big step to change that. For many years, West Virginia has been one of the most unhealthy states in […]
EDUCATION
cartercountytimes.com

KDMC withdraws ambulance request

Carter County Emergency Ambulance Service can breathe a little easier, at least for the time being. That’s because King’s Daughters Medical Center has withdrawn their certificate of need request. That request, if granted, would have allowed the healthcare system to place two ambulances in Carter County, a move the ambulance board worried could hurt them financially.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities

Somewhere in the tri-state area, a nurse is being laid to rest. The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities serves the tri-state area and beyond. These wonderful folks attend the funerals and stand guard with the deceased. They have a brief ceremony where they take turns speaking different parts and offering blessings to their loved ones. We spoke with Dorothy Spillman, President and Funeral Service Director of the Nurse Honor Guard, “We try to rotate parts every time we have a service, so that everyone has a chance to learn different parts. For instance, if someone has the opening part but can’t be there. All members know the opening and can easily step in and do their part. It makes everything run smoothly. We started September 26, 2019 and a friend of mine sent me a video of a Nurse Honor Guard and once I watched that video, it became my passion. This is God’s work; He is the one that initiated every bit of this.”
ASHLAND, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Golden Horseshoe Reunion part of West Virginia Day celebrations at state Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All current and past Golden Horseshoe Award winners were honored Monday during the West Virginia Day celebration at the state’s Culture Center. The Golden Horseshoe test is based on the history and culture of West Virginia. The top scoring eighth graders from each county in the state receive the prestigious award and are inducted as knights and ladies of the Golden Horseshoe Society.
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia celebrates its birthday

West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington fire officials, Marshall football team help neighborhood with smoke alarm installations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Residents of the Fairfield neighborhood in Huntington received critical tools in fire safety on Wednesday. Representatives with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Marshall University Football team, the City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, and the American Red Cross joined forces to install smoke alarms in the homes and apartments.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
WOWK 13 News

Mallory Airport founder passes away

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on […]
kentuckytoday.com

Tribute honors memory of loving father

ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) – It’s going to be a different and difficult Father’s Day for the Kentucky Baptist family of the late Robert Clark. His widow and four children will continue to go through the grieving process since his death last August after a brief illness that left them heartbroken. Clark was a vivacious person, a friend to all he came across, and a man who put God above all else. His family are members of First Baptist Church in Russell.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capital High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

