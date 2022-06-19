Smith urges participation in Marshall Community Cares Week

Somewhere in the tri-state area, a nurse is being laid to rest. The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities serves the tri-state area and beyond. These wonderful folks attend the funerals and stand guard with the deceased. They have a brief ceremony where they take turns speaking different parts and offering blessings to their loved ones. We spoke with Dorothy Spillman, President and Funeral Service Director of the Nurse Honor Guard, “We try to rotate parts every time we have a service, so that everyone has a chance to learn different parts. For instance, if someone has the opening part but can’t be there. All members know the opening and can easily step in and do their part. It makes everything run smoothly. We started September 26, 2019 and a friend of mine sent me a video of a Nurse Honor Guard and once I watched that video, it became my passion. This is God’s work; He is the one that initiated every bit of this.”

ASHLAND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO