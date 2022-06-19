ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

By Frances Lin
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a...

katu.com

KATU.com

Parents push for Oregon to adopt newborn screening for rare disorder

BEAVERTON, Ore. — It’s been five months since Joe and Nikki Monaco said a tearful goodbye to their 5-year-old son Emmett. “Buying a 3-foot-6 inch coffin is at the bottom of every parent’s things to do list,” Joe Monaco said in an emotional social media post that he made on Father’s Day and has since gone viral.
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Tai Harden-Moore Tried to Have Me Arrested For Exposing Groomers

As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon, Washington recommend COVID shots for children 6 months and up

SALEM, Ore. — An independent group of scientists representing Oregon, Washington, and other western states has signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed its review of safety and efficacy...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state – the last slaves in the newly reunited U.S. – were free.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

AARP Oregon Scam Jam

It’s summer and while our temperatures are on the rise, so too are the number of different scams that hit our inbox and phones. But AARP Oregon has teamed up with the Oregon Office of the Attorney General, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, the Federal Trade Commission and the Oregon Construction Contractor’s Board to fight back against fraud. Ellen Klem, Director of Consumer Outreach and Education for the Office of the Attorney General, and Carmel Perez-Snyder – AARP Oregon Associate State Director for Outreach, joined us to share what you can learn at the Summer Scam Jam.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Outdoor public pools in Portland open Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor pools on Wednesday just in time for the summer heat. That’s in addition to the city’s four indoor pools open year-round. There will be swim classes available, though they will be limited because of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gun violence continues to grow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say there was a small uptick in shootings in May compared to April. Officers responded to 102 shootings throughout May, which is an increase from 90 in April - the lowest monthly-total since the beginning of 2022. Portland is still...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Summer Solstice: A day to raise awareness about Alzheimer's

WEST LINN, Ore. — On this summer solstice day, it is a day to raise awareness and help fight Alzheimer's disease. "In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people with Alzheimer's. There are more than 130,000 people providing care for those folks," said Rachel Sarasohn, manager of the "Longest Day" at the Alzheimer's Association.
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Portland police officer, motorcyclist collide in Lents

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash with a Portland police officer, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Police said the officer was responding to an emergency call and trying...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

