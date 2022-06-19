ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Look: Urban Meyer Shoots Down 1 Future Coaching Job

By Daniel Bates
 3 days ago
The afterglow of Urban Meyer's failed Jacksonville tenure is still strong, meaning that most hight-level programs are staying away from the legendary college coach. But Meyer is still just 57-years-old, leading some to...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
Urban Meyer shoots down return to Ohio school

If Urban Meyer ever does return to coaching, it’s not going to be for one of Ohio’s MAC schools. Back in May, college football reporter Kyle Rowland and sports columnist Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade discussed the possibilities that the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach might consider a return to his roots and coach either the Toledo Rockets or Bowling Green Falcons in an attempt to get back on track following his disastrous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
