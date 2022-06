Chelsea have announced that Bruce Buck is stepping down as Chairman of the club, effective at the end of the month, June 30. Buck has served as Chairman since 2003, from the start of the Roman Abramovich Era. He was instrumental as a decision-maker (and at times as the public face of the operation) throughout that period, including in the actual deals to acquire and sell the club for Abramovich.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO