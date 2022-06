SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A bill making its way through the California state legislature would make Juneteenth a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day on which a Union general arrived in Texas and “inform[ed] enslaved Blacks of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended,” according to a state analysis of the bill. The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

