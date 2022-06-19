Beyonce Comes Up Short at 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé may well become an EGOT one day, but the “E” in that acronym isn’t coming easily. The superstar lost her first bid for a Daytime Emmy on Saturday (June 18) when the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards were presented at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.

“Talks with Mama Tina Theme Song,” which Beyoncé wrote for her mother Tina Knowles’ Talks with Mama Tina series on Facebook Watch, lost outstanding original song to “Grateful for It All” from the CBS daytime stalwart The Young and the Restless. Gaye Tolan Hatfield, Brad Hatfield and Jeff Meegan co-wrote the winning song.

While this was Beyoncé’s first Daytime Emmy nod, she has gone 0-7 at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She received four nominations for Homecoming, a Film by Beyoncé (2019); and one each for Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé (2013), Beyonce/Jay Z On the Run (2015) and Lemonade (2016).

Beyoncé has won 28 Grammy Awards, and needs just three more to tie the all-time record for most Grammys won, long held by the late classical conductor Georg Solti .

Beyoncé received her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for co-writing “Be Alive” for King Richard .

In other news from the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, composer Tyler Strickland won outstanding music direction and composition for Cat People (Netflix).

The Kelly Clarkson Show won five awards (out of seven nominations) — art direction, lighting direction, sound mixing/editing, multiple camera editing, and technical team. It will compete in two more categories at the main Daytime Emmy ceremony, which will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday — best entertainment talk show and best entertainment talk show host (for Kelly Clarkson ). The show won both awards last year.

Ellen DeGeneres won her 33rd Daytime Emmy — outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction series — for the final season of her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show . The award seemed like something of a consolation prize. This year marked the first time that her show wasn’t nominated for outstanding talk show — entertainment (or its predecessor category, outstanding talk show). This year’s nominees in that category were the same as last year’s, except DeGeneres’ program dropped out in favor of Hot Ones , a YouTube talk show in which celebrities are interviewed over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings.

The nature program Penguin Town won three awards, including best travel/adventure/nature program. Tied with two wins each were The Drew Barrymore Show , Shelter Me: Soul Awakened , You vs. Wild: Out Cold , and The Young and the Restless .

Other winners included Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food .