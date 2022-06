Click here to read the full article. Michel David-Weill, whose gifts of money and art helped transform the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has died at 89. The Louvre said in its obituary for him that he died on June 17 in New York. David-Weill held considerable sway as a banker with ties to the rich and powerful in multiple countries. He was chairman of the advisory firm Lazard, and he was vice chairman of Danone, the food and drink company that today owns brands such as Evian and Oikos. With his wife Hélène, he appeared on the ARTnews Top...

