ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police say no one was hurt, but a home and several vehicles were damaged in a believed drive-by shooting on Saturday in Roanoke Rapids. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says at about 9:41 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Hamilton Street due to learning several shots were fired at a home and vehicles.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO