Nashville SC suffers first loss at Geodis Park in 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City

Aké Loba scored his first MLS goal on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for Nashville SC to overcome a two-goal deficit against Sporting Kansas City at Geodis Park, handing Nashville its first home loss since joining MLS in 2020.

The 2-1 loss ends Nashville SC’s 25-game unbeaten streak at home and marks the team’s first defeat at Geodis Park.

SKC’s Felipe Hernandez scored the opener in the 40th minute on a free kick that skipped past Nashville goaltender Joe Willis. Graham Zusi made it 2-0 in the 51st minute on a left-footed goal from the top of the penalty box.

Stalwart midfielder Randall Leal, who had been out of Nashville’s lineup since May 8 with an ankle injury, took the field in the 76th minute.

Here are our observations.

Struggling through midfield

Through the first half, Kansas City shut down the center circle. Nashville struggled to find a rhythm in the midfield, limiting its ability to create build ups to offensive chances.

Instead, Nashville relied on long balls to generate offense, for which Kansas City appeared well prepared.

"We just weren't able in possession to be effective enough," Nashville coach Gary Smith said. "That ultimately set the scene for what we saw in the first period."

Aníbal Godoy showed growing frustration with Nashville’s struggles in the midfield, leading to a 40th-minute yellow card against the midfielder.

Felipe Hernandez took the free kick through traffic for Kansas City. The ball skipped off the grass to beat Willis.

Loba's goal came on a fast break from midfield, a rare opportunity for Nashville that began with a takeaway by CJ Sapong.

Smith said his choice to sub Loba in the second half was to "galvanize a more purposeful approach." Loba did that with his goal, as Nashville's midfield looked reenergized.

Falling flat

After Nashville’s scoreless tie with San Jose on June 11 , Smith said it felt like a series of missed chances. The same was true in Sunday’s matchup, as Nashville (6-5-5, 23 points) struggled to generate offensive chances.

Against the last-place team in the Western Conference — Kansas City (4-9-4, 16 points) has the fewest points in all of MLS — Nashville fell flat. Entering the matchup, Kansas City had lost two straight games.

The win at Geodis Park marked Sporting’s first away win of the season.

"Getting beat at home is a difficult time," Smith said. "It hasn't happened often. But now that it has, it's hitting hard."

Saving grace squandered

Loba's goal sparked a series of high-stress moments, culminating in two controversial no-calls in the penalty box. In the 86th minute, referee Victor Rivas did not whistle for a penalty after Loba went down in the box.

Seconds later, despite originally calling a penalty for a foul on Alex Muyl, video assistant referee Jose Carlos Rivera ruled Muyl was offsides.

"We would probably have gotten out of jail if either of the penalty shots had gone our way," Smith said.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC suffers first loss at Geodis Park in 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City