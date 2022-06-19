ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Ole Miss baseball vs. Arkansas in the 2022 College World Series

By Dani Mohr, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rU2Ba_0gFiSHml00

Ole Miss baseball is set to play Arkansas in the winner's bracket of the 2022 College World Series.

Following the Rebels' 5-1 win against Auburn Saturday night, Ole Miss advances to the winner's bracket to face the War Pigs. Meanwhile, the Tigers will play in the loser's bracket against Stanford.

Here's all the information to know to watch the 2022 College World Series

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in the 2022 College World Series

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will call the game from the booth while Kyle Peterson and Kris Budden will be available for analytics and sideline reporting.

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+

Online radio: Ole Miss radio | Arkansas radio

More Ole Miss baseball news

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to watch Ole Miss baseball vs. Arkansas in the 2022 College World Series

