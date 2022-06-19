Fulton County’s ‘Safety Town Georgia’ debuts at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Local fire departments and Safe Kids Fulton County are teaming up on safety efforts.

The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH), partnered with Safe Kids Fulton County, the City of South Fulton Fire Department, and the Union City Fire Department, to launch ‘Safety Town Georgia’.

Safety Town Georgia works to teach young children how to safely walk on sidewalks, bike, scoot, skate, and cross the street safely using traffic signals and crosswalks.

On Saturday, June 18, there was information, demonstrations, free bicycle helmets, and other child safety equipment provided during the City of South Fulton’s Freedom Festival to celebrate Juneteenth.

“FCBOH is excited to offer the Safety Town Georgia, an interactive small-scale town with buildings, traffic signs, railroad crossings, and automobiles, to promote pedestrian safety,” says Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County Health Director. “We will use Safety Town Georgia to conduct demonstrations at daycare centers, elementary schools, and other locations making it accessible to the community.”

Other features included DUI simulator goggles for teens to experience the impact of driving under the influence.

Technicians on-site also demonstrated how to properly install infant car seats/boosters and offered caregivers an opportunity to register for Child Passenger Safety Classes at local inspection stations.

For more information on Safe Kids Fulton Coalition, contact Health Program Manager LaJoyce.Brown-Lewis@fultoncountyga.gov.

