ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Truant the Border Collie wins the 20" class at WKC Masters Agility

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the highlights of Truant's...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

2022 Westminster Dog Show: Bee is Masters Agility Champion

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially underway, and this year's competition is already shaping up to be a fantastic show. Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show", kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday with the preliminary competition, followed by the highly anticipated Masters Agility Championship Finals, which aired Sunday on FOX.
TARRYTOWN, NY
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Collies#Kennel Club#Wkc Masters Agility
heavenofanimals.com

A Small Chihuahua Taken In By A California Rescue Center Becomes A Great Dane’s Guide Dog, Despite Their Differences

Differences in age, ethnicity, color, or species become irrelevant in both love and friendship, and an unexplainable link can arise. A Great Dane and a little Chihuahua, for example, formed an unusual relationship after meeting for the first time. Shirley Zindler, the founder of Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sebastopol, California,...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

Westminster dog show 2022 LIVE — Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries happening TODAY — how to stream

THE 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins today at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York and you can watch it from wherever you are. The breed competitions will take place on Monday, June 20 for Hound and Herding, Tuesday, June 21 for Toy, Non-Sporting and Terrier, and Wednesday, June 22 for Sporting and Working breeds, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.
TARRYTOWN, NY
DogTime

Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs?

Despite being popular, dogs like Labradoodles are hybrids and can’t register with many kennel clubs. Find out why and what it takes to register a new breed. The post Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs? appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments and winners from Tuesday

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, and four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show have locked down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday,...
TARRYTOWN, NY
FOX Sports

2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Everything you need to know

The wait is over — the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is here!. The 146th Westminster Dog Show kicks off Saturday when nearly 3,500 dogs representing 211 breeds will compete for the highly coveted title of Best in Show. Here's everything you need to know about the multi-day...
TARRYTOWN, NY
dogstodays.com

Cocker Spaniel – Dog Breeds Information Details

Cocker Spaniel is a type of dog that has a long, silky coat. They are usually black and white in color with patches on the head and back. The Cocker Spaniel was bred to hunt for birds, but they can be used as pets too. Cocker Spaniels have been around since the 16th century when King Charles I wanted them to be his hunting dogs. They were originally only available to royalty until they became more popular after World War II because people had less money to spend on hunting so it wasn’t so profitable anymore. Nowadays, Cockers are very popular all over Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand . There’s even an annual dog show just for Cockers!
ANIMALS
FOX Sports

Behind the scenes with the glam squads at Westminster Dog Show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Pippin headed back to his RV, which was parked at the far edge of the Lyndhurst Mansion estate. It was eight o'clock in the morning, and he had just enough time for a quick morning stroll before he had to start preparing for his biggest day of the year.
TARRYTOWN, NY
DogTime

Dog Agility Training: Where To Begin With Your Dog

Truly a team sport, agility combines skill, training, and human-canine communication in a display that's as fun for spectators as it is for participants. The post Dog Agility Training: Where To Begin With Your Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy