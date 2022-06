The Philadelphia Business Journal had an article over the weekend on a shoe startup that had its impetus on the hills of Conshohocken. From the article:. Walking the hills of Conshohocken on a near daily basis during his time at AmerisourceBergen, Andrew Crews found himself frustrated with his footwear. The dress shoes he relied on to not only look professional but function properly were repeatedly failing him. As worn-out pairs piled up in his closet, a thought nagged him: if the perfect dress shoe didn’t exist, could he create it?

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO