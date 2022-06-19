ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Remember When the Fox Run Mall in NH Had These 22 Stores?

By Megan Murphy
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like malls these days are a dying industry, but that doesn't stop us from reminiscing about the good ol' glory days when they were the place to be. Maybe you're someone who could honestly care less about malls. Perhaps you'd rather do your shopping at outdoor plazas where all...

949whom.com

Comments / 4

Related
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
94.9 HOM

Derry, New Hampshire Heard a Sound Last Night That Brings Back Memories

I can't speak for what it was like in the years prior, but growing up an 80s/90s kid was amazing. Get home from school, crush some quick homework, head outside and safely play around the neighborhood until the street lights went on -- lather, rinse, repeat day in and day out. And nothing interrupted that schedule except for one thing:
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#The Mall#Shopping#Seacoastonline
macaronikid.com

4 Ways to Cook Corn On the Cob

It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
NASHUA, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
94.9 HOM

Sicilian Table Hiring But No Word on Opening Date in Falmouth

This is going to change Route One in Falmouth in epic ways. The owner of Royal River Grill in Yarmouth and Tuscan Table in South Portland is expanding into Falmouth with The Sicilian Table. The Portland Press Herald back in November reported that the two new buildings along Route One in Falmouth were just about filled with tenants. One of those tenants was the first floor at 257 Route One - Sicilian Table, another amazing Italian restaurant from the same people behind two of your favorites already.
FALMOUTH, ME
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Shops & Services

Dog walkers are a special breed. We get attached to our canine pals, but a leash takes “attachment” to a whole new level and limits the places you can pause. The influx of “pandemic puppies” that helped us through Covid isolation are now getting more of us out of the house, but where to go? Golden Dog Adventure Company, originally a professional dog-walking business in Barrington, wants to meet the need for more safe and inclusive spaces for dogs (and their people) to share experiences. Golden Dog currently offers members a delightful variety of resources, walks, socials, and even a “sensory scavenger hunt” and they plan to expand statewide.
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
WHAV

Top New England Cider Makers at Haverhill’s CiderFeast New England This Thursday

The second annual CiderFeast New England is set for this Thursday in downtown Haverhill with more than a dozen of the top New England cider makers participating. CiderFeast New England is the brainchild of Jimmy Carbone, who grew up in Haverhill, started hosting Cider Week NY events at his New York City beer bar in 2011 and annually hosts CiderFeast events as part of Cider Week. He said Steve Wood of Farnum Hill Ciders, of Lebanon, N.H., and Eleanor Leger of Eden Ciders of Newport, Vt., encouraged him for 10 years to bring a similar June cider happening here.
HAVERHILL, MA
94.9 HOM

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy