Graniteville, SC

Fire erupts at Graniteville landfill

By Celeste Springer
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Graniteville Fire Department says a fire has started at the...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion battling a fire that displaced five people on Wednesday afternoon. The house fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Summerchase Place, according to the Augusta Fire Department. They worked quickly to try to contain the fire and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Crews respond to gas leak in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a gas leak early Thursday morning at the intersection of Columbia Rd. and Tudor Branch. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:51 a.m. As crews worked to assess the damage, traffic was blocked at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One injured in shooting at Norris Place Apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at Norris Place Apartments. The call came in Tuesday 8:33 pm. Deputies responded to Norris Place Apartments in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot at least once. The victim has been transported […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in Barnwell. Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson identified the victim of the shooting as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell. She said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is scheduled to be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry.
Graniteville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beech Island, SC
City
Graniteville, SC
City
Langley, SC
WJBF

Fire crews responding to structure fire in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C.  —- Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire in Aiken County.  Details are limited but according to dispatchers, several fire crews responded to Pine Log Road just at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 19 in response to the incident. NewsChannel 6 received several pictures and videos from the scene. The fire appears […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Traffic flowing on Columbia Road after natural gas leak

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Portions of Columbia Road in Martinez were blocked off for about five hours after a gas leak. Columbia County dispatch says around 6 a.m., a vehicle struck a gas line near Columbia Road and Tudor Branch Road. No injuries were reported in the accident, but it...
WJBF

One lane of Appling Harlem is now open

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – EMS crews and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash at the intersection of Appling Harlem Road and Robert Moore Road. That’s located just North of the Harlem city limits and South of Harlem High School. All lanes are temporarily closed at that intersection. According to the Columbia County […]
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Small fire breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire disrupted operations Wednesday afternoon at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling. Employees said multiple fire trucks responded and the staff was evacuated and eventually told to go home. Columbia County officials told News 12 there was a small fire on the second floor....
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for man accused of stealing funeral home van

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg County are searching for a man who stole a vehicle from a funeral home Tuesday morning. “This happened around 7:25 this morning at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. Security cameras at the Columbia Road business captured video depicting...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Lane reopened on I-20 near Harlem exit following crash

#Update: The scene is now clear. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, It’s a two vehicle crash heading eastbound on Interstate 20 at exit 184, that’s the Appling exit. One of the vehicles is overturned and one lane is […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Structure fire behind Beech Island water tower

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Lost road in Beech Island. Lost road surrounds the Beech Island Water District tower. Details are limited at this time. Stick with FOX54 for updates.
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

Fire near Pine Log Road, Beech Island water tower

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are battling a structure fire near Pine Log Road and Lost Road. The location is right by the Beech Island water tower. A News 12 reporter is on scene now, where the Beech Island Fire Department is containing the blaze. This article will be...
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

Lanes reopen on W. Martintown Road after crash cleanup

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving an Enterprise rental truck shut down lanes on West Martintown Road on Monday morning. The crash happened near the Interstate 20 off-ramp. A portion of West Martintown, near Exit 1, and the ramp to go onto I-20 eastbound, going toward Columbia, were both blocked after the crash.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“E” is for Edgefield County

“E” is for Edgefield County (502 square miles; 2020 population 25,657). Edgefield County was created in 1785 from the southern portion of the backcountry judicial district of Ninety Six. Bounded by the Savannah and Saluda Rivers and the districts of Abbeville, Barnwell, Orangeburg, and Lexington, Edgefield originally encompassed 1,702 square miles and was the largest inland district in the state. Legend asserts that the name arose from Edgefield’s location on the western “edge” of South Carolina. Since its creation, the county has lost more than two-thirds of its area to the creation of four new counties. Agriculture dominated Edgefield’s economy throughout its history, but by 1900 textiles began to play a growing role. In the twenty-first century, Edgefield County has tapped into its history and rural image to enhance its appeal to tourists and retirees.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crash closes all of West Martintown Road at I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a collision in North Augusta. North Augusta Department of Public Safety tells NewsChannel 6 that all of West Martintown Road is shut down due to fuel spillage following the accident. All of the I-20 exit ramps are open, but left-hand turns onto West Martintown […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the Colony Apartments. The shooting happened Monday around 7 p.m. Kevonta D. Jones, 22, is accused of shooting two men after an argument. Both victims are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County continues to struggle with rash of killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of fatal shootings continues to plague Richmond County, with four in a about a week. The latest one happened in the early hours of Sunday in the 700 block of Broad Street. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg,...
WJBF

Man facing murder charge following shooting in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting is under investigation in Barnwell County. Authorities say on Saturday, June 18, officers responded to the 200 block of Bomba Street in response to a shooting. A man, later identified as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was found with several gunshot wounds. He has transported to a local hospital, […]
BARNWELL, SC

