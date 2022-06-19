ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Police investigate robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUGUSTA, Maine — An investigation is underway after police said a man allegedly robbed a Big Apple store in Augusta Friday. Per a release, police received a call that a...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor man charged in domestic stabbing incident

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Third Street. Stephen M. Hunt, 31, of Bangor was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, according to an updated release Wednesday from Bangor police spokesperson Wade Betters.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four children accused of vandalizing Lewiston school

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department responded to Longley School in Lewiston at approximately 4 p.m. Monday for a report of substantial vandalism inside the school building, spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said in a news release. Officers met with the custodian who made the call upon arrival...
LEWISTON, ME
newscentermaine.com

Bangor police investigate stabbing incident

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Third Street. Officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing at a multi-unit building on 101 Third St. shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters said in a news release.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
WMTW

Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

AUBURN, Maine — The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a press conference to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. Friends of Caron...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Police looking for person accused of stabbing someone in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says they are searching for a person who stabbed someone Tuesday morning in Bangor. It happened just before 10 a.m. at an apartment building on Third Street. Bangor Police say the assault involved an edged weapon. Officers say when they arrived, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Big Apple#Criminal Investigations#Augusta Police Department
Ellsworth American

Man shot and killed in armed confrontation with police

BLUE HILL — A man was shot and killed outside a Curtis Cove Road residence at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by three law enforcement officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call about an injured woman being held against her will, said Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. The...
BLUE HILL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police identify two Auburn homicide victims

AUBURN, Maine — Police have identified the two victims from a reported incident at a fourth Street residence in Auburn on Sunday, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police responded to the incident Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a...
AUBURN, ME
WMUR.com

Woman arrested after Amber Alert waives extradition from Maine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of taking her two children from their grandmother's home in Somersworth last week, triggering an Amber Alert, went before a judge Tuesday in Maine. Kaileigh Nichols, 32, appeared in court via Zoom and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. She waived...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
wabi.tv

Bangor Police seek suspects in string of weekend vandalism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Bangor residents were the victims of vandalism this weekend. Bangor Police say on Sunday, they received around a dozen reports that someone had splattered paint on homes, vehicles, and businesses in the Hammond Street area. TV5 spoke with people in the area who say they...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued after Thomaston house fire

June 21: According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire that brought multiple fire departments to 59 Water Street, in Thomaston, on June 15, was determined to be incendiary and nature. Larry Winchenbach, 40, of Thomaston, was arrested by Thomaston Police Sgt. Chris Hansen after an investigator from the Fire Marshal's Office issued an arrest warrant, June 17, for Winchenbach on an arson charge.
THOMASTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Father and son arrested for conspiring to distribute fentanyl

PORTLAND — A father and son were both sentenced in U.S. District court in Portland for conspiring to distribute fentanyl. A U.S. District judge sentenced 40-year-old Shane Seavey of Baileyville to 92 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Two dead in Auburn, Maine State Police investigating

AUBURN, Maine — An investigation is underway in Auburn following the deaths of two people. According to a spokesperson with Maine State Police, the agency is investigating alongside the state medical examiner’s office and the office of the attorney general. Limited information was available Sunday evening however, the...
AUBURN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity June 7-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. June 7. Miralys Duperry, 21, was...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police arrest multiple people for drugs and trespassing

NEW LIMERICK — Police arrested multiple people on charges of drugs and trespassing Saturday. According to a statement from the Maine State Police, officers were called to a camp in New Limerick and confronted multiple trespassers. The trespassers were either on pretrial, probation, or had active bail conditions. Police...
Kool AM

Late Night Weed Burning Leads To Rockland, Maine Fire

According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy