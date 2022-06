Artist Yeefah Thurman is one of 20 individuals or organizations receiving a grant from the Evanston Arts Council. The artists will split a total of $70,000, the council announced Wednesday. Thurman will use her money to create an artist residency for middle schoolers who will be taught about liberation and reparations. The students will make “assemblage art,” that is, art that uses disparate elements, based on what they learn. Here she sits in her studio with art she created about her family’s escape from slavery. Thurman will display the work at a talk at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Evanston Art Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO