'Jurassic World Dominion' IMAX Total Stomps Past $41.5 Million Mark

By Matt Villei
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a combination of new arrivals and continued theatrical runs of multiple summer blockbusters, IMAX saw major success at this week's box office. Showings of big summer blockbusters Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick continuing to stomp through and fly across theaters as well as Disney Pixar’s new animated film...

