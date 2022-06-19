ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Our Promise holds fundraiser for refugee families

By Amal Elhelw
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — World Refugee Day takes place on Monday, and is a holiday meant to celebrate and honor refugees around the world.

Rochester has become a hub for refugees for the last few years as the area has the third-highest rate of resettlement in New York State. Because of this, Rochester is home to many refugee resettlement organizations, including Keeping Our Promise.

‘To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult’: Local woman working to change narrative surrounding refugees

Ellen Smith, the executive director of Keeping Our Promise, said helping these families out of war-torn countries and seeing them flourish in Rochester is what keeps her going.

“Our goal was to resettle 50 families in 2022,” Smith said. “As of today, we are up to 39 families here in Rochester. I have seven on a waiting list.”

Smith added that the organization can only help as many families as they have funding for, so they are kicking off their “All in for Afghan Allies” fundraiser Monday.

‘I never give up’: Afghan interpreter finds refuge, education for daughters in Rochester

“The only way we’re going to help more families is for this fundraiser to be successful,” Smith said. ” We can bring in as many families as we can raise money for. So we’re coming up to that 50 limit, and I for one, don’t want to shut it down.”

Officials of the organization said people can get involved with the fundraiser on their website.

