Wise County, TX

Fire destroys church in Wise county, leaving only a cross standing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Balsora Baptist Church in Wise county...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders to Police After Ex-Girlfriend Killed in Grand Prairie

A Grand Prairie man is in custody and facing a murder charge after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend. According to Grand Prairie Police, officers were asked to check on 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman on Saturday night and arrived at her residence on the 1400 block of N. State Highway 360 to find her deceased with apparent lacerations on her body.
Wise County, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Section of Old Justin Road to be closed through spring 2023

The town of Northlake will soon close a section of Old Justin Road until next spring. The road will be closed between Cleveland Gibbs Road and Schober Road in the Harvest subdivision, according to the town, “for much-needed road improvements.” Signage and barricades will be installed to close the road, starting July 5. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2023.
fox4news.com

Pilot Point mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor

DALLAS - The current mayor of Pilot Point has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Dallas police say they arrested Matthew McIlravy, 42, on Tuesday for online solicitation of a child younger than 14. McIlravy was booked in the Dallas County jail on that second-degree felony charge. Police...
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver charged for deadly Hurst crash

HURST, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst arrested the driver of a pickup truck after a fatal crash. It happened Monday afternoon along Loop 820, near Northeast Mall. Hurst police said a motorcycle with two riders was stopped on the highway because of traffic. It was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's First Black Millionaire Honored Wednesday

At Fort Worth City Hall, a proclamation was read making June 22 Gooseneck Bill Day, named after the city's first Black millionaire. William Madison McDonald, also known as Gooseneck Bill, was a prominent Black businessman in the early 20th century Fort Worth community. Gooseneck Bill, who passed at the age...
easttexasradio.com

Former North Texas Cop Charged With Murder

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Former Arlington Police officer Robert Philips for murdering a man following a low-speed chase. Being chased, 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison turned his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer. The former officer could spend five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes in These North Texas Towns Are Selling Faster Than Many Other US Cities

Two North Texas towns ranked among the top 20 hottest ZIP codes in the country, according to a new report from the real estate website Opendoor. Forney, east of Dallas, and Aubrey, northwest of Frisco, came in at No. 8 and No. 15 in the rankings. Opendoor arrived at the...
CBS DFW

1 shot in road rage incident on I-35 W

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting during rush hour on I-35 W this evening.  At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, central division officers were dispatched to the intersection of I-35 W and East Jessamine Street in reference to a shooting. Police said that this began as a road rage incident near the intersection of Berry Street while both suspects were traveling south. Police said that a man was shot in his left arm, which caused him to swerve and hit an uninvolved third person's vehicle. That third person has minor injuries.The suspect's vehicle was recovered by police but the two occupants have yet to be found.The gunshot victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in good condition, according to MedStar.  
CBS DFW

Baylor Scott & White in Frisco evacuated due to maintenance 'impacting operations'

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple North Texas first responders aided in a hospital evacuation in Frisco earlier this evening.  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to the maintenance of the hospital's electrical system impacting operations.  A statement released from the hospital said that they are working to reschedule surgical procedures and relocate patients for care at nearby hospitals.  The Frisco Fire Department, Texas EMFT and the Flower Mound Fire Department were among the agencies who responded to the evacuation tonight.  
CBS DFW

Police: Man, woman arrested after shooting at Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting at an Arlington home Sunday evening, police said.At around 6:40 p.m. June 19, police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Skylark Drive. While investigating, officers learned the victim -- a 36-year-old man -- was at the house and had gone to get something out of his car when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home. Police said as the victim began to drive away, that's when he realized he'd been shot. He then went to a nearby convenience...
