Fire destroys church in Wise county, leaving only a cross standing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting during rush hour on I-35 W this evening. At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, central division officers were dispatched to the intersection of I-35 W and East Jessamine Street in reference to a shooting. Police said that this began as a road rage incident near the intersection of Berry Street while both suspects were traveling south. Police said that a man was shot in his left arm, which caused him to swerve and hit an uninvolved third person's vehicle. That third person has minor injuries.The suspect's vehicle was recovered by police but the two occupants have yet to be found.The gunshot victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in good condition, according to MedStar.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO