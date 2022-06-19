ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

News Now: Deadly Kearny Mesa stabbing, more top stories

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEmeT_0gFiLi6N00

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Breaking news from overnight, your San Diego weather forecast and other top stories from the past week.

Karaoke bar stabbing : A gathering at a popular Kearny Mesa karaoke bar turned violent early Sunday, with a man stabbing a 60-year-old to death in the parking lot, according to police. The stabbing happened just outside Hive, a large bar and restaurant with private karaoke rooms, on Convoy Street.

San Diego weather : Get ready for the work week ahead with your local forecast. FOX 5’s Jason Handman has everything you need to know.

Sidewalk vendor rules : A new city ordinance affects where — and how — people can sell food and trinkets in popular spots like Balboa Park the beach boardwalks. It takes effect this week.

Pickle ball, tennis players clash : The city of San Diego is asking for national help to resolve the battle between pickle ball and tennis, and where each sport should play.

Where “Top Gun” filmed in California : “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1980s military aviation flick , was shot largely in San Diego. Here’s where.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego County, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Weather#Violent Crime#Deadly Kearny Mesa#Fox 5 News Now#Kearny Mesa Karaoke#Hive
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: One Family’s Excruciating Experience with Homelessness

Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy