STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – William (Bill) Fenley – Monsignor Farrell High School Class of 1967 -- remembers his sophomore year at St. Leo’s College -- now known as St. Leo’s University – but then a small, Jesuit school near Tampa, Fla. that had recently gone co-ed. Into his English literature class that year walked freshman Robin Eileen Creswick. “I was smitten. She was from Florida, a local girl, and this Staten Islander thought she was the best-looking girl on campus, and how fortunate I was that she showed up in my English class,” Fenley recalled.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO