ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Childcare costs in California can top $3,300 a month: survey

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, John Ferrannini
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNuBr_0gFiLILb00

In a pattern familiar to Californians, a survey found childcare in the state is some of the most expensive in the country. The Golden State ranks No. 4 in the nation for childcare costs, according to the 2022 Cost of Care Survey by Care.com .

The weekly rate for a full-time nanny is $829 in California, the survey found. When you add that up, it amounts to more than $3,300 per month.

The cost of hiring a nanny in California is 19% higher than the national average of $694.

Daycare is a much more affordable option, but is still pricey in California. The weekly rate for daycare at a childcare center is $286, according to the survey, which is 26% more than the national average of $226.

How much childcare costs can differ based on your child’s age. A recent study by the Economic Policy Institute found caring for an infant in California costs $16,945 on average. That comes out to more than $1,400 per month.

States sending the most people to California

For a family making the median household income, childcare would eat up 25% of their budget, the Policy Institute found – and that’s if they only have one child. An average family with two children, one an infant and one 4-year-old, would have to pay $2,368 a month in childcare costs.

The only spots in the country while childcare costs more than in California are Washington, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia, the Care.com survey found. D.C. has a weekly nanny rate of $855 and a whopping weekly childcare rate of $419.

Rounding out the top ten are Colorado, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Vermont.

Nationwide, the cost of childcare is going up. Fifty-eight percent of families expect to spend over $10,000 on childcare in 2022, up 13 points from 2019. Over half of families say they spend at least one-fifth of their income on childcare, up from 31% in 2019. The United States Department of Health and Human Services defines affordable childcare as costing 7% of income.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 17

lee
2d ago

That's why they want your kid to be in school 7 hours a day- is it worth indoctrination of evil to parents? Stay home and develop their character as a family was intended

Reply
5
AVGAmerican
3d ago

Illegals the cost is ZERO, including all delivery and medical costs. It’s all subsidized by taxpayer money.

Reply
9
Johnny's Mom
3d ago

everything cost money. and your children should be your first priority always. Take care of them!

Reply
5
Related
SFGate

California gets $1.1B back in likely fraudulent benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits returned to California on Tuesday, money state officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic. The money had been sitting on 780,000 Bank of America debit cards that were never used. State officials worked with Bank...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Education
State
Colorado State
City
Columbia, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
sb-american.com

Inflation Worries Grow as Cal Legislature Approves State Budget

Aldon Thomas Stiles and Edward Henderson | California Black Media. Diane Lanette Barkum is an in-home care provider and mom of three. She commutes about 40 minutes every workday between the Riverside County cities of Lake Elsinore, where she lives, and Moreno Valley, where her job is. Over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom’s controversial mental health court plan for homeless people advances

A controversial proposal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to prod more homeless people into mental health treatment is making its way through the Legislature, despite deep misgivings from lawmakers struggling to address a problem that reaches every corner of the state. Legislators are worried that there isn’t enough guaranteed staffing or housing for the program […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Californians#Daycare#The Policy Institute#Care Com
eastcountytoday.net

Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

CALIFORNIA IS POISED to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough. The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
SFGate

California Democrats to investigate cause of high gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

350K California rainbow trout to be euthanized after bacteria outbreak

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

How LA cemeteries avoid browning grass amid drought restrictions

New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy