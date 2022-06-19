ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper East Side, NY

Taxi driver plows into UES Chase Bank while fleeing crash scene: cops

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4bSH_0gFiLAHn00

A 72-year-old cabbie was fleeing the scene of a crash with another taxi on the Upper East Side on Sunday morning when his car jumped the curb and crashed into a Chase Bank, sending scaffolding toppling to the ground, police said.

There were no pedestrians injured when the car struck the bank at 79th Street and Third Avenue around 10:30 a.m. — but both cabbies were hospitalized, one in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the scofflaw cab was fleeing the scene of his crash with a 62-year-old taxi driver at 79th Street and Fifth Avenue when he careened onto the sidewalk, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zt4Ea_0gFiLAHn00
There were no pedestrians injured when the car struck the bank at 79th Street and Third Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJMNr_0gFiLAHn00
The driver of the other taxi was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with back pain. While at the hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition, cops said.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York

“He lost control of his vehicle when he was making a left turn onto Third Avenue,” a police spokeswoman said. “That’s how he jumped the curb.”

The driver of the other taxi was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with back pain. While at the hospital, he suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition, cops said.

The driver who fled the crash scene was taken to Cornell Hospital in police custody with charges pending, cops said.

Photos of the crash show his taxi surrounded by scaffolding.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lenox, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
State
New York State
Upper East Side, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Driver#Ues Chase Bank#A Chase Bank#Lenox Hill Hospital#Cornell Hospital
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

How shattered fiancé of glamorous blonde who was allegedly shot dead in shock daylight execution in a ritzy suburb was told about her death in JAIL: 'He's holding it together'

A murdered woman's fiancé has revealed his heartache after learning his glamorous partner was allegedly shot dead while he was locked up in a jail cell. Mitchell White's partner Feebie McIntosh, 25, was allegedly shot in the head at a home in Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast on May 27 - and died later after being rushed to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’

Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy