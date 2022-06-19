6 hurt, 2 critically, after SUV hits San Francisco city bus

SAN ANTONIO - Brendan Daniels tried to find help for his brother. Damian Daniels was alone in his San Antonio home in the throes of a mental health crisis. The 30-year-old Black combat veteran had grown increasingly depressed after the recent deaths of his sister, father and uncle in quick succession. The stress and isolation of the pandemic had been wearing on him, too. But when he began sending paranoid, delusional text messages to his brother 800 miles away in Colorado, Brendan felt that it was time for someone to intervene.
