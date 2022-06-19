ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

6 hurt, 2 critically, after SUV hits San Francisco city bus

SFGate
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Six people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, after an SUV collided with a city bus in San Francisco, authorities said. The collision occurred around 11...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a packed subway train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, police said. “There was an altercation between folks who may have known each other inside the subway before it stopped in Castro,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro District. Mandelman said that while the person who was killed appeared to be part of the altercation, the second man who was shot and wounded is believed to have been an innocent bystander.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Mt. Shasta Drive Shooting Victim Dies

SAN JOSE (BCN) The victim in Tuesday night's shooting in San Jose has died, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police announced in a 4:52 a.m. tweet Wednesday that the shooting had become the city's 17th homicide for 2022. The post included "Press release forthcoming." The shooting occurred in...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose police in active standoff with shooting suspect

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose report that a suspect in a shooting Tuesday night that killed a man is barricaded in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in a residential neighborhood a few blocks east of the Edenvale Shopping Center. In a pair of tweets about 5 a.m....
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

28-Year-Old Man Injured In Civic Center Shooting Early Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area early Monday morning, police said. The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Larkin Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

When a call to the police for help turns deadly

SAN ANTONIO - Brendan Daniels tried to find help for his brother. Damian Daniels was alone in his San Antonio home in the throes of a mental health crisis. The 30-year-old Black combat veteran had grown increasingly depressed after the recent deaths of his sister, father and uncle in quick succession. The stress and isolation of the pandemic had been wearing on him, too. But when he began sending paranoid, delusional text messages to his brother 800 miles away in Colorado, Brendan felt that it was time for someone to intervene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Man Dies In Solo-Crash Of Motorcycle

PETALUMA (BCN) A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to the collision and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was east bound from Magnolia...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Stefani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#Kgo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

5 Bargain Barndominiums All Priced Below $400K

Barndominiums are a trendy option for house hunters who want a retreat. They're surprisingly affordable to buy or build, and they often offer residents the chance to get away from it all in a remote area. What exactly is a barndominium? It's defined as an "oversized building that’s either a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy