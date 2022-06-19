ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How the Black community finds beauty in the messiness of gardening

By Shayna Conde
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OakdB_0gFiKgN800

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty.

When I think about gardening and farming, I think about the innate messiness that comes with agricultural work. There's dirt and mud everywhere and, no matter how much effort you put in or how much you "play by the book", you cannot control when, or if, your plants thrive. Perfectionism is one of the many byproducts of generations of Black people trying to survive in the Western world. My mom always used to say "you have to be twice as good to get half as much" and I know she's just one of many Black parents to teach their children this hard truth. This creates an unreachable goal of perfectionism that many Black people feel confined by. But where can creativity grow within these societal rules for survival? Can the joyful messiness that is gardening, or just being in nature, help to ease these ancestral tensions that we hold and create space for new passions?

My grandma, Maudry Robinson, was born into a farming family in the 1940's in Sedbergh, Jamaica. Her parents rented plots of land and taught her how to grow fruit trees and vegetables like potatoes and corn, as well as how to raise every kind of animal that a farm would need to create its own thriving ecosystem.

For my grandma, farming wasn't something that she necessarily enjoyed. It was a job that she had since she was a child. She was born into a poor family, taken out of school in the third grade to help her parents work the land and provide for the rest of the family. After she married my grandpa and started raising children, she was determined to give my mom and her siblings a life that she never had — a life that didn't have to involve farm work — but my uncle fell in love with it. He created a miniature farm in the backyard of his New Jersey home. Farming and gardening are things that have always relaxed him and made him happy, so he decided that no matter where he would be, a garden would follow. He's not the only one — gardening is a boon to mental health for lots of folks, particularly Black people.

Shayla Cabrera is a Jersey City-based, Afro-Latina plant guru and cannabis producer who is also the creator of Tia Planta. Creating a space for your plants to thrive while living in a city can be really difficult, but Cabrera has made a business out of teaching people how to create their own personal green spaces.

"Plants have, no pun intended, really grounded me," says Cabrera. "There's something about getting dirty and messy that's so fun like harvesting your cannabis or when a new leaf unfurls or [bringing a struggling plant] back to life."

As an entrepreneur, life can get hectic very quickly, but her business forces her to slow down and appreciate the little things (like a new bud on a flower that's been struggling to grow). Some of Cabrera's plants are six years old, which means that they've been alive through some of the highs and lows of Cabrera's life. Looking at the growth in those plants is a gentle reminder of how far she has come in her career and in her personal journey.

We spoke about how, as Black women, we are not allowed the grace to be "messy" physically, emotionally, or career-wise. In working with plants, Cabrera has found a career path in which messiness is not just encouraged, but necessary. "I really love being able to show other [Black] people that you can still be happy and successful without following the norm", she says.

"One of the greatest lessons I've learned from plants is that the plants that struggle are the strongest ones", Cabrera said. She's not the only one who feels that way.

Sandra Louis is a self-taught farmer on Gabriola Island in BC Canada and the creator behind On Our Farms, a medicinal herb farm located on seven acres of unceded indigenous lands on Gabriola Island. The climate is perfect for several subtropical fruit varieties that usually wouldn't take root on the Canadian mainland, like figs and kiwis. Louis grew up around people who had a love for the agricultural arts, but it wasn't until she was at a low point in her life that she turned to gardening as a form of therapy. It became a way to remind herself that if the earth can heal and grow beautiful things. With a little help, so could she. "I didn't grow up in the best household," Louis began. "I didn't have somebody there to help me through the traumas I went through and farming is what helped me get clean. [Farming] is not just about helping me become a better person, it's also about learning the land and learning how to handle my emotions . . . and it helps me teach these lessons to my daughter. That way as she is going through life, I can show her the things that I didn't have, and the tools that I used, and how you can use them for different things; just like a tool in the garden."

When she and I think about the idea of a farmer, this is the image that comes to mind: our beautiful Black grandmothers. For a lot of people, when they think of a happy farmer, the first image that comes to mind is a white, middle-aged man in middle America wearing plaid and overalls (think: American Gothic). Louis's grandmother, now about 94, lives in Haiti, and still works on the land she loves. "There's a tradition of love being put into the earth, being put into our bodies, that I feel like I'm a part of, ' Louis said.

When I think of my own grandma's hands, I see her working in her garden in the back of her house. It looks like an oasis in the middle of the suburbs — it's the only house with massive hibiscus plants, dozens of calla lilies, and a cherry blossom tree. While she wasn't able to find peace in gardening and farming in her younger years, her garden has now become her safe space. Her hands have grown cantaloupes, watermelons, strawberries, callaloo, tomatoes, and so much more on her little plot in suburbia. I remember hopping the small fence to get into the strawberry patch when I was in elementary school to grab a berry or two before the squirrels got to them. I didn't know it then, but I was following in her footsteps, learning how to take care of myself as I cared for plants, too. While I never fully inherited my grandmother's green thumb, my window garden of scallions, basil, and succulents is evidence that she successfully passed something down to me.

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Black People#Black Women#Fruit Trees
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recipes
dailyphew.com

This Was Audrey, A Turtle Who Spent 20 Years Living In A Bucket Before She Was Rescued

This is Audrey, a 24 years old turtle who was born like a normal red eared slider, but as she grew, her shell went totally deformed because of her owner not taking proper care of her. During 20 years, Audrey lived in a bucket full of cold water, without filter, without solar light and being only fed with egg whites. As she managed to grow, her shell turned this abnormal way in order to survive.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Cat Has The Most Beautiful Eyes Ever

Ben Stiller has nothing on Coby the British Shorthair cat, whose Blue Steel good looks have garnered over 200,000 likes on Instagram. Just look into Coby’s eyes, then look into Ben Stiller’s; who’s the real beauty here?. Fittingly, the most common coat for the British Shorthair, which...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Alice, An Adopted Cat With The World’s Most Beautiful Marble Fur

Meet Alice, the adopted cat to whom the word “beautiful” simply doesn’t do justice. Just look at her posing in all of her royal fluffiness and glory – she’s the queen!. The 6-year-old Persian mix is very picky with her food and personal space. “She...
PETS
pawmypets.com

Monkey Adopts A Stray Puppy, Feeds Him, Treatment Him, And Protects Him

Their relationship is one of the most caring on the planet? A female macaque monkey came to be popular in her home town of Erode, India. After watching the monkey protecting the little puppy from other stray dogs, the residents were so surprised that they set out food for the two unusual buddies. To everybody’s surprise, the guard monkey was so gentle that it even allow the adorable puppy eat first!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Teary-Eyed Baby Fox Chases Couple In The Woods Begging For Help

Everything looks unpleasant and tough to overcome for a newborn who has just arrived in the world if it weren’t for his mother’s care. That is why, when these helpless creatures, regardless of species, are abandoned as orphans, our hearts tremble. A forlorn and desperate newborn fox, just...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pethelpful.com

Horse’s Response to Realizing Mom Left His Side Is Too Sweet to Miss

We all know a mama's boy (or maybe even are one), but this sweet foal takes attachment to a whole new level. When @katievanslyke noticed that Johnny, a colt who's attached to his mom at the hip, had been left behind while she grazes elsewhere, she just knew she had to film. And we're so glad she did!
ANIMALS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy