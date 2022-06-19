Fulton County celebrates Juneteenth with encore presentation of historical student documentary

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

ATLANTA — An encore presentation of “They Were Here: The Future of the Preservation and Commemoration of the Macedonia African Methodist Cemetery” will air on FGTV June 19-26.

The four-part film will be featured in recognition of the Juneteenth Holiday on Monday, June 20, 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Juneteenth, which is the observance marking the end of slavery in the United States, became a county holiday following a vote from the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in July 2020.

Two years after that historic vote, Vice Chair Liz Hausmann believes that sharing the student documentary of the Macedonia African Methodist Cemetery will continue to keep its once-forgotten history alive.

Atlanta black ballet company returns home after week-long performance in Washington D.C.

“The Macedonia African Methodist Cemetery, which was once owned by Fulton County, was officially transferred to the City of Johns Creek in 2021,” said Vice Chair Hausmann.

Produced by the Johns Creek, Student Leadership, the documentary tells the story of the forgotten Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery. Tucked away in a neighborhood off Medlock Bridge Road. The area had been used as a dumping ground.

Once discovered, preservation efforts were captured by students ages 15-17 in the first year of the Johns Creek Student Leadership program.

Hausmann said thanks to Student Leadership Johns Creek, we can acknowledge this difficult part of history.

“Thanks to the effort of Student Leadership Johns Creek, we can acknowledge this difficult period in our history, and the legacy of the 105 former slaves and their descendants resting there.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group