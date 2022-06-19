ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

It Really Happened! A Stick Shift Thwarted Car Theft!

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRK6x_0gFiITuz00

There are many advantages to the third pedal…

We keep saying, but this is the year of rising car thefts in the United States and a lot of other countries. However, there’s a great device which will stop most of these entitled thugs from stealing your ride: a manual transmission.

That’s right. A shocking number of people these days don’t know what to do with a third pedal and stick. Learning how to use a manual takes time and effort, two things which seem to be scarce. Do you really think a criminal who’s always looking for shortcuts in life will bother to learn how to row through the gears?

This has played out over and over in the news, like a video we’re including about a failed carjacking attempt in St. Louis. After handing over his keys, the criminal didn’t take his Nissan Altima, and he says it’s not just because it was a Nissan Altima.

Last year, Volkswagen put out a hilarious commercial about a couple of younger guys out on the town in a new VW Jetta GLI. They’re talking about music while finding a parking spot on the street in what could be just about any city in North America. After parking, the passenger asks the driver, “aren’t you going to lock the car?” The driver responds, “nah, it’s a stick shift.” That’s when we realize the genius of the commercial.

Did we run out and buy a Jetta GLI? Uh, not even close, but it sure gave us a good laugh. This commercial also triggered plenty of whiny people, including a particular car site that whined about how leaving a car unlocked wasn’t a good idea – bet they’re real fun at parties. Well, VW caved like a cheap wedding cake and took the video off YouTube in a hurry. Thankfully one dealer left a copy up. What we’re to understand from that is the German brand is trying to appeal to those who are easily offended, or at least it’s bending to their will.

We’re not afraid to offend, so if you want to deter car theft get something with a manual transmission. Most criminals will see that and move on to the next target. Oh, and it’s ok to laugh about criminals being too dumb to drive manuals, as the included comedy sketch points out so well.

Comments / 11

SLIM67
3d ago

that would be kinda funny if you could be watching from a distance. what an ah for trying in first place

Reply
3
Related
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why Your Car is Probably Illegal

Here are some tips on how to stay under the law enforcement radar by avoiding common minor (and not so minor) infractions that can get you pulled over and ticketed. No one likes getting pulled over. But it does happen every now and then and your best recourse is always to remain calm, do as you are told, be respectful and make the best of an unpleasant situation that could turn worse very quickly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Stick Shift#Thefts#Vehicles#Vw
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

F-150 Lightning Owner Says Range Is Cut In Half While Towing

The Ford F-150 Lightning is perhaps the most exciting pickup to arrive in recent years. The electrification of an American icon has gone down a treat - it's proving so popular that the battery-powered pickup sold out ahead of its official launch. This demand is undoubtedly down to its surfeit of talents.
CARS
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motorious

Amber Heard’s Mustang Stolen Multiple Times In 12 Years

Amber Heard is one of the most infamous names within the media world for her defamation of her former ex-husband and truly mediocre acting career. As the system that allowed her to spread her lies continues to collapse, people are turning on her like crazy. Some of the more prominent figures who provide a stark contrast to her incredible allegations are the witnesses who served on the stand. One such individual is the couple’s former mechanic, who spent a lot of time working on their collection of classic cars. This leads us to the 1968 Ford Mustang, which the actress bought in 2003 with every penny she had, only to see it stolen and scrapped three or four times.
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

This Volkswagen Bulli is the brand’s most capable off-roader on the planet

The forward control lightweight Volkswagen Type 2 (a.k.a. Bulli Transporter, Kombi or Microbus) burst into the scene in 1950, and by 1960 it soared in popularity during the counterculture movement. Mechanically it was similar to the Type 1 Beetle but almost half less capable in power. Also known as the T1, the van was undoubtedly a great success for Volkswagen.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy