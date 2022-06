DES MOINES, Wash. - As temperatures finally start to rise, biologists say to expect more mosquitoes than normal in western Washington and other parts of the Pacific Northwest. The insects may be bugging you more than usual this spring and summer because there is a lot of water for breeding. Biologists also say the cold, wet weather has delayed many of the young from emerging, so they may start popping out all at once.

