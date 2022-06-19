K-State lands coveted local recruit Andre Davis. His dad used to play for the Chiefs

Chris Klieman has won another recruiting battle for a coveted in-state football recruit.

Andre Davis, a 6-foot-4 and 200-pound wide receiver from Blue Valley, announced his intentions to play for the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday.

His decision came as excellent news for K-State and Klieman’s coaching staff, as there was a long list of suitors competing for his services at the college level. Davis chose K-State over a host of other prominent schools, including Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Davis is the latest member of K-State’s 2023 recruiting class, which now features four players. The others are Kapaun Mt. Carmel tight end Will Anciaux, Piper offensive lineman Camden Beebe and Collegiate defensive back Wesley Fair.

They all call the Sunflower State home.

Davis is the highest-rated recruit of the bunch, checking in at No. 5 in the Rivals statewide rankings for 2023. The Wildcats are also in the mix for Maize quarterback Avery Johnson, Wichita Heights running back John Randle and Derby running back Dylan Edwards, who are the top-rated players on that list.

Because of size and speed, Davis seems like a fit for Collin Klein’s offense. He will also bring valuable perspective to the Wildcats’ roster.

Davis comes from a football family. His father, Willie, used to play receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Willie Davis spent five seasons at Arrowhead Stadium (1991-95) and finished his NFL career with 286 catches for 4,503 yards and 33 touchdowns. His best season with the Chiefs came in 1993, when he caught 52 passes for 909 yards and seven touchdowns with Joe Montana playing quarterback.