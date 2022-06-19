Tammie Ruth Arnold

JOHNSON CITY - Larry M. “Bud” Presnell Sr., 83, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022. Larry was born on May 25, 1939 in Washington County. He was the son of the late Thomas and Eva Presnell. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Frances; son and wife, Larry Jr. and Debbie Presnell; daughter and husband, Lori and Chris Howard; granddaughter, April Presnell; grandson and his spouse, Cody and Hassie Howard; and sister-in-law, Rita Presnell. A visitation is to take place on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 8 pm. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 11 am at the Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Constables. In lieu of flowers, the family please ask for donations be made in Bud’s memory to the St. Jude Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Presnell Family.

