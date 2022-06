On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners released former All-Star relief pitcher Sergio Romo. Designated for assignment earlier this week, Romo went unclaimed off waivers, receiving his unconditional release. Romo, 39, signed with the Mariners as a free agent in March but struggled through 17 appearances this season. In 14.1 innings pitched,...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO