Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Trevor Megill: Heading to injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder impingement,...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Kwan leads Guardians against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (35-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-31, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96 ERA, .93 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Royals win shootout vs. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Carlos Santana and Bobby Witt Jr. combined for nine RBIs, ruining a monster night by Shohei Ohtani, as they led the Kansas City Royals to a 12-11 victory in 11 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight runs...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Royce Lewis: Undergoes surgery

Lewis underwent knee surgery Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Lewis tore his right ACL for the second time in late May and will now embark on what's expected to be a year-long recovery program. The silver lining for Lewis is that he's already familiar with the process, but he'll carry significant injury concerns for the foreseeable future after undergoing the same major procedure twice in a 16-month span.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: No sign of return from injured list

Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Guardians beat Twins 6-5 in 11 innings, take AL Central lead

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat Minnesota 6-5 Tuesday night to move percentage points ahead of the Twins atop the AL Central Division. Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan each tossed a scoreless inning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels option southpaw Reid Detmers

The Angels announced to reporters they’ve optioned starter Reid Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Reliever Jimmy Herget heads to the 15-day injured list with a shoulder issue, and the club recalled Oliver Ortega and Elvis Peguero to take their active roster spots.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Yields two runs in no-decision

Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision. Manaea allowed a two-run inside-the-park home run to Jordan Luplow in the third inning, but that was the extent of Arizona's offense. It was a solid bounce-back for Manaea after he allowed five runs in his previous start. He's now logged quality starts in 10 of his 13 appearances, though he's yet to post more than three such outings in a row. For the season, he's at a 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 79 innings. The southpaw is projected for a rematch in Arizona next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins. Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Collects second win

Coleman (2-1) walked one and struck out none in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Angels. Coleman successfully kept the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Royals pulled ahead in the 11th. Across eight innings in June, Coleman has allowed one run, three hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He's added two holds and a win in that span, though control remains an issue for the hard-throwing right-hander. Overall, he's logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, three holds and a 33:23 K:BB in 28.1 innings this season without presenting much of a challenge to Scott Barlow's closer role.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Struggles with command Monday

Kilian (0-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on three hits across 2.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He walked five and struck out three. Kilian couldn't find the plate Monday, as he walked five of the 15 batters he faced and also uncorked a wild pitch. Through 11.1 innings so far this season, the 25-year-old now has 11 walks. Kilian is considered the Cubs' top pitching prospect, though it seems like he still needs some refinement before taking off at the MLB level. For now, he's slated to start again Saturday against the Cardinals, but he may return to Triple-A Iowa at some point.
CHICAGO, IL

