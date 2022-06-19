ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Chad Pinder: On bench Sunday

Pinder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals,...

MLB Trade Rumors

Angels option southpaw Reid Detmers

The Angels announced to reporters they’ve optioned starter Reid Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Reliever Jimmy Herget heads to the 15-day injured list with a shoulder issue, and the club recalled Oliver Ortega and Elvis Peguero to take their active roster spots.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Wednesday

Odor will sit Wednesday versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Odor will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 over the last four games. Richie Martin will draw the start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins. Joe is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Miami. Randal Grichuk is shifting to right field while Garrett Hampson draws the start in center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Serving as designated hitter

Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Done for the year

Ahmed underwent shoulder surgery June 15 and will miss the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder issues since late in the 2021 season but put off surgery as long as possible. Non-invasive treatments provided ephemeral relief, so the shortstop eventually agreed to undergo surgery. Geraldo Perdomo will hold down shortstop for the rest of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ

