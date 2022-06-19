ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Returns for minicamp

Hardman (hamstring) participated in June minicamp, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Hardman missed a few days of OTAs in late May but was back...

E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 'done a great job of learning the offense'

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the NFL's unique weapons leave their offense this offseason when six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. Kansas City later took a flier on former Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was coming off a down campaign that he finished with just 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns across 11 regular-season games.
Dani Welniak Leaving KCTV5: Where Is the Kansas City Sports Reporter Going?

Dani Welniak has won hearts both in and out of the gridiron. Kansas City is particularly attached to the sports director and anchor on KCTV5. But Dani Welniak recently announced she is leaving KCTV5 in June 2022 and wrapped her final broadcast of KSMO-TV’s The Locker Room Show. Her fans and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know what’s next in her career and where she is going next. They are especially curious if she will continue to live in Kansas City or if she is relocating. Here’s what Dani Welniak said about leaving KCTV5.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Colts, Texans, Titans, Bud Dupree

Colts DB Stephon Gilmore is fitting in well in Indianapolis and is excited to see what the team can accomplish this season. “It’s different. Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too,” Gilmore said, via Colts Wire. “I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”
CBS Sports

Raiders' Kenyan Drake: Held out of minicamp

Drake (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Drake broke his ankle in early December and had surgery a few days later, finishing with 545 total yards over 12 games in the first season of a two-year, $11 million contract. It's unclear if he'll have a role under the new coaching staff led by Josh McDaniels, but an injury guarantee on his 2022 base salary means the Raiders don't have any financial motive to release the 28-year-old running back, incentivizing them to at least give him another look once he's available for practice. It remains to be seen if Drake will be ready for the start of training camp in late July. Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) also missed minicamp, seemingly with a minor injury or as a precaution, leaving Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and rookie fourth-round pick Zamir White as the top RBs during minicamp.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Bumped down depth chart

Coach Doug Pederson has been impressed by Shenault during minicamp and OTAs, but the wideout is still likely to begin spring training as Jacksonville's No. 4 receiver, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports. Shenault had a disappointing 2021 campaign with 63 catches for 619 yards and zero touchdowns, and...
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks likely WR3 on Titans' Week 1 depth chart

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks "realistically projects as WR3" on the Week 1 depth chart, writes Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. According to Rexrode, Robert Woods has emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine "continues to make strides as a playmaker," likely leaving Burks at third on the depth chart. The first-round pick was unavailable for last week's mandatory minicamp due to poor conditioning and Rexrode notes that Burks "clearly isn’t in top shape, and it may take him some time to become a major producer." Burks' could have a tough time earning consistent opportunities in the Titans' run-first offense if he continues to miss offseason reps.
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall opts into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per report

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

David Njoku to attend Tight End U

While Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku hasn’t had the standout statistics that many fans would like to see, his value to the team was recognized when they franchise tagged him before signing him to a big contract. In his five seasons in the league, the Miami product has had 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns.
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Returning to defensive end

Okwara (Achilles) will primarily play defensive end in Detroit's new 4-3 defense, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. "He's a defensive end. He'll play a rush position in base, and the end or the rush in sub (packages). ... He can play some SAM in base, but once again, get him healthy and we're just going to play him at D-end," Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resumes rehab Tuesday

Dickerson (calf) went 2-for-2 with a double for Triple-A Memphis in its game Tuesday versus Indianapolis. Dickerson's rehab assignment hit a setback over the weekend with renewed soreness in his strained left calf, but he was only out for a couple of days. The veteran outfielder will likely need a few more rehab games, including potentially a start or two in the field, before he'd be ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list

O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. O'Neill tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to the injury. Juan Yepez should see increased playing time in O'Neill's absence, while Lars Nootbaar was recalled by the Cardinals on Monday.
