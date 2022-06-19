Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Returns for minicamp

Drake (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Drake broke his ankle in early December and had surgery a few days later, finishing with 545 total yards over 12 games in the first season of a two-year, $11 million contract. It's unclear if he'll have a role under the new coaching staff led by Josh McDaniels, but an injury guarantee on his 2022 base salary means the Raiders don't have any financial motive to release the 28-year-old running back, incentivizing them to at least give him another look once he's available for practice. It remains to be seen if Drake will be ready for the start of training camp in late July. Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) also missed minicamp, seemingly with a minor injury or as a precaution, leaving Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and rookie fourth-round pick Zamir White as the top RBs during minicamp.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO