MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Senate has passed a major gun reform bill for the first time in decades. The bill which tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the so called "boyfriend loophole," provides funding for states that pass red flag laws, and provides funding for school safety and mental health programs, passed in the Senate by a 65-33.

