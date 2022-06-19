South Fulton Fire and Rescue holds fire truck push-in ceremony

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department held it’s fire truck push-in ceremony on Tuesday.

The history of the push-in ceremony dates to the 1800′s when firefighters were using horse-drawn carriages and would have trouble backing the steamer engine into the firehouse.

Firefighters would then have to detach the horse from the carriage and push it in manually.

Although the horse-drawn carriages are a genre of the past, the tradition of pushing new fire apparatus into the station once it arrives at the station is very much a current and relevant practice.

