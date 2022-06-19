Live Mermaid In Oriental June 20

MOREHEAD CITY — A large crowd gathered Thursday evening at Big Rock Landing to view a couple of large gamefish and a pair of blue marlins. No one in attendance was as excited to see the fish as kids behind the security line. A Big Rock staffer carried around...
Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth Concert on the Common of this season is scheduled for Thursday night at the Greenville Town Common. Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton says Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will headline the concert. Inner Banks Media’s radio stations are presenting the concert series.
In an effort to expand dining areas and options for customers, the convenience store company Sheetz, located at 1000 Charles Blvd., closed earlier this month for significant remodeling and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in Fall 2022. Sheetz is a convenience store made for people on the go, according to...
Last week, I gave the fact sheet on cobia, a great fighting and eating fish…just the facts ma’am. This week, some of the nitty-gritty on catching these prized fish before they go north or offshore for the summer. A few years ago, I did a radio interview with...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s emergency services director provided another update on his status. Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a crash on Monday in western Pitt County while riding his motorcycle. He was admitted to ECU Health in Greenville and was battling a variety of injuries to his face along with […]
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County animal services is set to reopen it’s facility Monday following a renovation. The shelter has been operating under reduced capacity for a year while their facility was updated. There will be a grand opening today at 3:30 p.m.
Father's day is coming up and you may be wondering where you can take your dad for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Jacksonville, NC has many restaurants to choose from, no matter what your dad is in the mood for.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How can something so small, taste so unique? Get ready to tempt your tastebuds. A new restaurant focusing on sushi is coming to Greenville in mid-July called Q-Sushi. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu and crew have been busy with preparations for the new business. In this video, he details what made him […]
George Stackhouse didn't just tell me about the value of hard work. He showed me every day of his life. The invitations to go fishing didn’t always come with advance notice. And if I wasn’t paying attention, I was out of luck. My dad wasn’t a man who asked you a question twice.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — April Kelly has been working on a plant-based infant formula alternative for the past three years. April Kelly is starting a new business called SURE that creates plant-based vegan infant formula alternatives. She started the process after breastfeeding complications with one of her daughers. She realized...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Eastern North Carolina is experiencing the worst drought in eight years. The lack of rain, on top of inflation, are why farmers are concerned. Farmer Brent Herring said he's already two weeks behind on his tobacco plants and fears without rain, he will lose his entire crop.
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A mostly out-of-control fire that erupted over the weekend in Hyde County, North Carolina, has grown to at least 800 acres, authorities said. Crews began battling the fire on Sunday, estimating it had covered 500 acres. The fire is burning in the woods of private land near New Lake Road, said […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WITN) - The final day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is has produced a winning crew. Tournament staff say 162 boats hit the waters, all vying for one last chance at the lead. No blue marlins were caught on Saturday, securing Mercenaria as the unofficial...
If you are looking for a laid-back and fun vacation this summer, then you can't go wrong with Atlantic Beach, NC. There are many different activities you can do. The most obvious thing is to hit the beach! The main public access is at the circle and you have to pay to park during the prime of the summer. There are a few spots you can check out at the circle where you can buy ice cream. Bring some sunscreen!
Morehead City has great restaurants to offer and you maybe wondering which to choose on a visit to the Crystal Coast. A nice, edgy, and casual restaurant to go to if you are looking for tacos or burritos. Most plates come with salted chips on the side. You can choose from a variety of salsas (pico, spicy pico). The spicy pico provides a nice spicy kick if you are looking for that extra kick to your meal. Dank Burrito is a great lunch place with friendly staff.
