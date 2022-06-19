ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriental, NC

Live Mermaid In Oriental June 20

towndock.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSailors swore they saw them (it couldn’t have been all those lonely nights at sea.) A...

towndock.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Seafood Festival announces photography contest for 2022 poster

Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster. Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Concert coming to Greenville Town Common Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth Concert on the Common of this season is scheduled for Thursday night at the Greenville Town Common. Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton says Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will headline the concert. Inner Banks Media’s radio stations are presenting the concert series.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Sheetz remodels to expand dining options, parking

In an effort to expand dining areas and options for customers, the convenience store company Sheetz, located at 1000 Charles Blvd., closed earlier this month for significant remodeling and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in Fall 2022. Sheetz is a convenience store made for people on the go, according to...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oriental, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

New restaurant focusing on sushi coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How can something so small, taste so unique? Get ready to tempt your tastebuds. A new restaurant focusing on sushi is coming to Greenville in mid-July called Q-Sushi. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu and crew have been busy with preparations for the new business. In this video, he details what made him […]
GREENVILLE, NC
vucommodores.com

A Father's Lessons Live On

George Stackhouse didn't just tell me about the value of hard work. He showed me every day of his life. The invitations to go fishing didn’t always come with advance notice. And if I wasn’t paying attention, I was out of luck. My dad wasn’t a man who asked you a question twice.
KINSTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenville mom creates plant-based infant formula alternative

GREENVILLE, N.C. — April Kelly has been working on a plant-based infant formula alternative for the past three years. April Kelly is starting a new business called SURE that creates plant-based vegan infant formula alternatives. She started the process after breastfeeding complications with one of her daughers. She realized...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Melissa

Things to do in Atlantic Beach

If you are looking for a laid-back and fun vacation this summer, then you can't go wrong with Atlantic Beach, NC. There are many different activities you can do. The most obvious thing is to hit the beach! The main public access is at the circle and you have to pay to park during the prime of the summer. There are a few spots you can check out at the circle where you can buy ice cream. Bring some sunscreen!
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Melissa

Places to eat at in Morehead City

Morehead City has great restaurants to offer and you maybe wondering which to choose on a visit to the Crystal Coast. A nice, edgy, and casual restaurant to go to if you are looking for tacos or burritos. Most plates come with salted chips on the side. You can choose from a variety of salsas (pico, spicy pico). The spicy pico provides a nice spicy kick if you are looking for that extra kick to your meal. Dank Burrito is a great lunch place with friendly staff.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy