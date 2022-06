Lorenzo Cain is officially a free agent after being released by the Brewers. Where could he end up now?. Fan-favorite Lorenzo Cain has hit the open market for the second time in his storied career on the heels of being DFA’d and released by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers took the classy route and waited until the day Cain hit his 10-year MLB Service Time milestone, landing him a $7,500/mo. pension from Major League Baseball upon his retirement from the game.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO