Citrus County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feather Sound, or near Clearwater, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Belleair and Belleair Bluffs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Hot day with widespread afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s quiet this morning, temperatures heat up fast with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be high once again today with feels like temperature is above triple digits this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 2:00 p.m. with a 60% rain chance this evening. Showers and […]
TAMPA, FL
City
Center Hill, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
City
Hernando, FL
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Bushnell, FL
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
City
Webster, FL
blackchronicle.com

Tampa Bay law enforcement warn of dangerous drug ‘ISO’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a dangerous drug alert a few drug known as Isotonitazene, also referred to as ISO. “ISO is a new synthetic drug that is proven to be more than 20 times more potent that fentanyl,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister in a video launched on social media Wednesday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
internewscast.com

Free Food Distribution In Pasco County On Thursday, June 23

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!. The next food distribution event will be at the Big Lots Parking Lot on Allen Rd., in Zephyrhills tomorrow, Thursday, June 23, and will begin at 9 a.m.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, situated in Central Florida, is one of the classic vacation destinations in the continental US. Travelers are encouraged to visit this place for a number of reasons. For starters, Tarpon Springs boasts amazing Greek culture and history, not to mention mouth-watering Greek cuisine. Second, a visit to this...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 15 to 19

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 15. Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 32, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000. Steven David Shahan, 51, Leesburg, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Darrell L. Peoples, 31, Homosassa,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Model homes expected soon in new ‘city’ of Angeline

Crews are busy at Angeline, a new 6,200-acre master-planned community in Central Pasco. A recent tour of the property, given by Vaike O’Grady, vice president of marketing and communications for Metro Development Group, provided an early glimpse of the emerging development. Fabric banners proclaim Angeline, on a portion of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Death on I-75 involving semi’s natural gas tanks coming loose

TAMPA — A passenger of a vehicle driving on I-75 on the morning of June 17 was killed when a wreck between two tractor trailers resulted in sending deadly projectiles into the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. on...
TAMPA, FL

