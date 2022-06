On June 24, 1972, a few hundred people marched through the streets of Dallas for the first gay Pride parade in the entire state of Texas. They carried signs that read things like “Someone You Love is Gay” and “Tired of Hiding, Want To Be Free.” This was a bold statement. At the time, it was common for newspapers to publish the names of people arrested during police raids on gay bars, effectively outing them in an era when that could result in job loss and other serious social consequences.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO