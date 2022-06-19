ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

 3 days ago

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A...

"Laughing in Leelanau"

Legendary local storyteller, Scott Craig, adapted his latest book for the stage. His comedy, "Laughing in Leelanau," debuts. All proceeds benefit necessary upgrades for the Old Art Building's theater. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Scott Craig's book, a cocktail, & entry to the show.
LELAND, MI
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Candidate Forum

Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
PETOSKEY, MI

