"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Legendary local storyteller, Scott Craig, adapted his latest book for the stage. His comedy, "Laughing in Leelanau," debuts. All proceeds benefit necessary upgrades for the Old Art Building's theater. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Scott Craig's book, a cocktail, & entry to the show.
Candidates for the 37th State Senate race, the 107th State House race, Emmet County Commission, & Charlevoix County Commission races have been invited. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30pm, & the forum will begin at 6:30pm.
Comments / 0