BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 4:26 p.m. The eastbound side of Route 460 in Blacksburg near Prices Fork Rd has been reopened to traffic. WDBJ7 is also learning more about the patients who were treated in connection with the crash. According to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, three patients were received between the hospital in Roanoke and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. One of those patients is in good condition, two are in fair condition. No other details were made available regarding the patients.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO