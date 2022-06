ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department was searching for a missing man Tuesday night. Officers say they were looking for 71-year-old Donald Wilkerson. "He has a very active lifestyle," said Jeremy Eubank, Wilkerson's son-in-law. "He bikes, runs, swims, and walks. He even coaches the cross country team at Altavista High school as an assistant. He’s been doing that for quite some time. He’s just very well-liked in the community."

